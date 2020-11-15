Mclaughlin had his roster exemption lifted Saturday, moving him to the 53-man roster for Sunday's game versus the Packers.
McLaughlin is expected to be the Jaguars' starting kicker Sunday. The 24-year-old bounced around last season, playing for three different teams. He connected on 18 of 23 field-goal attempts (78 percent) and all 26 extra points in 2019, and he could remain as Jacksonville's kicker for the rest of the season with strong performances.
