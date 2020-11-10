The Jaguars signed McLaughlin off the Vikings' practice squad Tuesday.
McLaughlin won't immediately count against Jacksonville's 53-man roster while he completes COVID-19 testing and screening protocols upon joining a new organization, but the Jaguars expected to have him available to serve as their kicker Sunday in Green Bay. With Jacksonville recently shutting top kicker Josh Lambo (hip) down for the season, McLaughlin is likely to kick for the team for at least two games before potentially ceding his role to practice-squad member Aldrick Rosas (suspension), who will be eligible to rejoin the roster Week 12. McLaughlin saw action with the Colts, Chargers and 49ers in 2019, converting 18 of 23 field-goal attempts and all 26 of his extra-point tries.
More News
-
Chase McLaughlin: Lands on practice squad•
-
Chase McLaughlin: Loses competition with Blankenship•
-
Colts' Chase McLaughlin: Slight setback in kicking battle•
-
Colts' Chase McLaughlin: Lead in kicking job battle•
-
Colts' Chase McLaughlin: Performing well so far•
-
Colts' Chase McLaughlin: Receives extension from Indianpolis•