McLaughlin made his lone field-goal attempt during Sunday's 27-3 loss to the Steelers.
The 24-year-old converted from 41 yards out to cap Jacksonville's opening drive, which ended up being the team's only points of the afternoon against a strong Pittsburgh defense. The game against the Browns next week certainly provides a better matchup, but the inconsistency of the Jaguars offense severely limits any fantasy potential. McLaughlin has made both PATs and all three field-goal attempts through two games this season.
