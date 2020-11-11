McLaughlin isn't expected to join the Jaguars for workouts until Saturday while he waits to clear COVID-19 testing and screening protocols, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Jacksonville signed McLaughlin to its roster Tuesday, but because he's arriving from a different organization (Minnesota), he won't be permitted to take part in team activities for a few days. McLaughlin thus will miss each of the Jaguars' three practices this week, but assuming he arrives in Green Bay this weekend and clears the necessary protocols, he should serve as the team's kicker Sunday against the Packers. Punter Logan Cooke will practice placekicking and kickoffs this week in the event McLaughlin is unable to gain clearance for Sunday.