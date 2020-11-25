Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone confirmed that McLaughlin won't be eligible to return from the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday's game against the Browns, John Shipley of SI.com reports.
The Jaguars placed McLaughlin on the list Tuesday after he either tested positive for COVID-19 or came into close contact with somewhat who did. Whatever the case, McLaughlin apparently isn't on track to clear all protocols before Sunday, so the Jaguars intend to promote Aldrick Rosas from the practice squad to handle the team's kicking duties this weekend.
