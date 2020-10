Claybrooks is expected to start at cornerback during Sunday's game against Houston, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

The rookie seventh-rounder out of Memphis will make his first start of his career Sunday, filling in for the injured CJ Henderson (shoulder). Claybrooks saw plenty of action in Week 4 when Henderson went down, racking up eight tackles (six solo) and a pass breakup across 54 defensive snaps.