Claybrooks (groin) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday.
Claybrooks will go through the practice week and could be activated for Sunday's game against the Ravens. The Jaguars' secondary is littered with injuries, and Claybrooks could potentially return to a starting cornerback role in Week 15. Through 10 games this season, Claybrooks has given up a 135.1 passer rating when targeted.
