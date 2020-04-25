Jaguars' Chris Claybrooks: Jacksonville adds in seventh

The Jaguars selected Claybrooks in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 223rd overall.

Claybrooks (6-foot, 177) is a skinny corner from Memphis, where he dealt with some injuries in his two seasons following a transfer from the JUCO ranks. There's not much information on Claybrooks given his limited FBS playing time, but the Jaguars evidently saw something to draw their interest in Claybrooks as a developmental prospect. Perhaps special teams has something to do with it after Claybrooks returned 11 kicks for 338 yards and a touchdown last year.