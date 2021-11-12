Claybrooks (concussion) wasn't listed on the Jaguars' injury report Friday.
Claybrooks suffered a concussion against the Bills in Week 9 and was unable to return to the game. The cornerback must've cleared concussion protocols as he is no longer on the injury report. Expect Claybrooks to continue to fill a depth role behind Tyson Campbell and Shaquill Griffin.
