Claybrooks was placed on the commissioner's exempt list on Tuesday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN reports.
Per DiRocco, Claybrooks' placement on the list for an indefinite amount of time stems from the defensive back's July 21 arrest on domestic battery and false imprisonment charges. While on the list, Claybrooks is ineligible to practice or attend games.
