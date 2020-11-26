Claybrooks (groin) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.
Claybrooks picked up the injury in Week 11 against the Steelers. His placement on injured reserve means he will not be eligible for game action until Week 15 when the Jaguars take on the Vikings. Claybrooks' absence only further decimates Jacksonville's secondary, and Josiah Scott will likely be forced into a bigger role.
