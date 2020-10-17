Claybrooks (quadriceps) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game versus the Lions.
Claybrooks started the week as a non-participant in practice but has made substantial progress and will be good to go Sunday. The rookie seventh-rounder out of Memphis played every defensive snap in a Week 5 loss to the Texans, recording five solo tackles and two pass breakups, but that was only because CJ Henderson (shoulder) was inactive. Henderson is set to return to the lineup Sunday, though, indicating that Claybrooks will revert to a rotational role.