Claybrooks (groin) was activated from injured reserve Saturday.
Claybrooks will return to the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Ravens. With Sidney Jones (Achilles) ruled out, Claybrooks likely will start at cornerback on the opposite side of Tre Herndon. The rookie seventh-rounder has played in 10 games this year, including two starts, and he's posted 28 tackles, three pass breakups and 191 yards on kick returns.
