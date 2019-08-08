Conley has appeared to develop a solid rapport with QB Nick Foles on deep balls early in training camp, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.

Conley and Foles illustrated that rapport during Tuesday's joint practice with the Ravens as the pair connected for a 65-yard touchdown down the left sideline. Conley also looked like the team's best receiver during the offseason program and continues to showcase himself well in training camp. The 26-year-old is coming off a career-low 10.4 yards per reception last season with the Chiefs as he was unable to find a consistent role in the high-powered offense. Conley should have every opportunity to carve out a sizable role in an offense lacking any elite pass catchers over the next few weeks -- especially until Marqise Lee (knee) returns from the PUP list.