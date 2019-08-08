Jaguars' Chris Conley: Building chemistry on deep passes
Conley has appeared to develop a solid rapport with QB Nick Foles on deep balls early in training camp, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.
Conley and Foles illustrated that rapport during Tuesday's joint practice with the Ravens as the pair connected for a 65-yard touchdown down the left sideline. Conley also looked like the team's best receiver during the offseason program and continues to showcase himself well in training camp. The 26-year-old is coming off a career-low 10.4 yards per reception last season with the Chiefs as he was unable to find a consistent role in the high-powered offense. Conley should have every opportunity to carve out a sizable role in an offense lacking any elite pass catchers over the next few weeks -- especially until Marqise Lee (knee) returns from the PUP list.
More News
-
Jaguars' Chris Conley: Makes mark at offseason practices•
-
Jaguars' Chris Conley: Teaming with Jaguars•
-
Chiefs' Chris Conley: Draws one target in postseason loss•
-
Chiefs' Chris Conley: Quiet 2018 campaign•
-
Chiefs' Chris Conley: Tallies 54 yards•
-
Chiefs' Chris Conley: Modest production again in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Mayfield down
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Analyzing the NFL's intriguing WR groups
Who should you draft first in Minnesota? What about with the Rams? Dave Richard evaluates all...
-
WR Preview: Breakouts
Want league-winning upside? Our Fantasy team gives you their favorite breakout picks to target...
-
WR Preview: Busts
You want to know who to draft, but you need to know who not to draft. Our Fantasy team gives...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Grab Pettis
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
12 breakout WR to target
Ben Gretch has made the case for avoiding running backs in the middle rounds. Here, he names...