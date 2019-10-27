Cnley caught four of seven targets for 103 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 29-15 win over the Jets.

Conley ripped off a 70-yard touchdown in the first quarter for his first trip to the end zone since Week 1. The big-play receiver has heated back up after a slump, topping 80 yards in consecutive games following a four-week stretch in which he totaled just 73 yards. Conley will look to keep rolling in Week 9 against the Texans.