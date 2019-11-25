Jaguars' Chris Conley: Catches four passes vs. Titans
Conely caught four of nine targets for 49 yards during Sunday's 42-20 loss to the Titans.
Conley's nine targets were his most in any game this season, tying him for most amount Jags wideouts alongside Dede Westbrook. He averaged just 12.3 yards per catch on a day when Nick Foles struggled to push the ball downfield, but it was encouraging nonetheless to see him so involved. Conley has quietly received at least seven targets in five straight games, but he's recorded more than four catches just once in that span and hasn't topped 60 receiving yards in his last three. Still, his role could afford him some fantasy utility in next week's favorable matchup with the Buccaneers.
More News
-
Jaguars' Chris Conley: Returns to full practice•
-
Jaguars' Chris Conley: Limited to start week•
-
Jaguars' Chris Conley: Hauls in six passes•
-
Jaguars' Chris Conley: Momentum runs out in Week 9 loss•
-
Jaguars' Chris Conley: Officially starting for Westbrook•
-
Jaguars' Chris Conley: Could see more work•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
11/24 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew recaps Week 12, identifying Waiver Wire targets, winners, and...
-
Early Waivers: League winners?
Three running backs available in many leagues could make the difference in the final weeks...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Your faith in some of the biggest names in Fantasy has been tested so far this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Who should be in your lineup and who should you leave on the bench for Week 12? Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 12 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Week 12 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
There are potential solutions to your every lineup concern in Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers and...