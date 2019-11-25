Conely caught four of nine targets for 49 yards during Sunday's 42-20 loss to the Titans.

Conley's nine targets were his most in any game this season, tying him for most amount Jags wideouts alongside Dede Westbrook. He averaged just 12.3 yards per catch on a day when Nick Foles struggled to push the ball downfield, but it was encouraging nonetheless to see him so involved. Conley has quietly received at least seven targets in five straight games, but he's recorded more than four catches just once in that span and hasn't topped 60 receiving yards in his last three. Still, his role could afford him some fantasy utility in next week's favorable matchup with the Buccaneers.