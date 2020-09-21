Conley caught four of seven targets for 48 yards during Sunday's 33-30 loss to the Titans.

The 27-year-old played only 16 offensive snaps in the season opener and caught one pass for six yards, but he was more involved Sunday as QB Gardner Minshew attempted 45 passes. Conley's seven targets tied for the team lead, though it's difficult to read much into it as Minshew spread the ball around, targeting nine different players at least three times. Conley hasn't shown enough consistent involvement in the passing games through two contests to be considered for fantasy purposes.