Conley caught one of four targets for 13 yards during Sunday's 27-3 loss to Pittsburgh.

Jake Luton compiled only 151 yards on 37 pass attempts while throwing four interceptions, and there was minimal production from the offense besides James Robinson. Conley has played 37-plus offensive snaps in each of the past three games with Laviska Shenault (hamstring) banged up, and he has 12 catches for 108 yards during that stretch. The veteran can be reliable upon as a fantasy option, even with the increased playing time.