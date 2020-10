Conley caught one of two targets for six yards during Sunday's 34-16 loss to the Lions.

The 27-year-old and rookie Collin Johnson each played 15 offensive snaps, though the rookie didn't receive a look from Gardner Minshew. DJ Chark, Laviska Shenault and Keelan Cole have clearly established themselves as Jacksonville's top-three wideouts, leaving Conley and Johnson to fill depth roles while the trio remain healthy.