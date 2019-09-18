Conley (hip) does not carry an injury designation for Thursday's game against the Titans.

Conley was listed as a limited participant during the Jaguars' shortened practice week, but he was on the field for 85 percent of the team's snaps on offense in this past Sunday's 13-12 loss to the Texans, en route to hauling in four of his five targets for 73 yards. Assuming no in-game setbacks Thursday, Conley figures to continue to see his share of wideout snaps alongside Dede Westbrook and D.J. Chark, with Marqise Lee also a candidate to re-enter the mix since he's off the team's Week 3 injury report.