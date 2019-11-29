Jaguars' Chris Conley: Enters weekend minus designation
Conley (hamstring) was a full participant in Friday's practice and doesn't carry a designation into Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
A limited participant during the Jaguars' first two practices of Week 13, Conley looks like he'll be good to go this weekend after taking every rep Friday. The wideout has seen fairly consistent involvement in the Jacksonville passing attack lately, finishing with between seven and nine targets in each of the past five contests.
