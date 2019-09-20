Play

Conley exited Thursday's game against Tennessee with an ankle injury and is questionable to return, Tad Dickman of the Jaguars' official site reports.

It appeared that Conley was injured while throwing a block on a pass play. The 26-year-old had just gotten over a hip injury in order to be active in Thursday's contest.

