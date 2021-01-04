Conley brought in seven of nine targets for 87 yards in the Jaguars' 28-14 loss to the Colts on Sunday.

The veteran paced the Jaguars in receptions, receiving yards and targets while setting new season highs in the latter two categories as well. Conley put together a second straight solid campaign as a complementary option in Jacksonville's passing attack, reaching the 40-catch mark for the second time in as as many seasons as a Jaguar and third time overall in his career. The six-year pro is now slated to head into unrestricted free agency this offseason, although it remains to be seen if new team management will be interested in bringing him back into the fold.