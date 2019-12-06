Conley (ankle) was a full participant in Friday's practice and won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Conley and fellow wideout DJ Chark (back) were both limited participants in the Jaguars' first two practices of the week, but the duo put to rest any concern about their statuses by turning in full showings Friday. Expect Conley to have a regular spot in the Jaguars' three-receiver sets, an arrangement that has netted him no fewer than five targets in any of the team's past six games.