Conley hauled in two of three targets for 30 yards in the Jaguars' 20-7 win over the Titans on Thursday.

Conley wasn't able to make the same impact he had over the first two games, with both his reception and receiving yardage totals checking in as season lows. However, he did miss some time with an in-game ankle injury and had also been nursing a hip issue coming in. The Georgia product has been a pleasant surprise overall, however, as he now has 12 receptions for 200 yards and a touchdown over his first three contests. Conley has also seen his targets dwindle in each game thus far, so he'll look to reverse the trend against the Broncos in a Week 4 road matchup a week from Sunday.