Jaguars' Chris Conley: Finishes with two catches
Conley hauled in two of three targets for 30 yards in the Jaguars' 20-7 win over the Titans on Thursday.
Conley wasn't able to make the same impact he had over the first two games, with both his reception and receiving yardage totals checking in as season lows. However, he did miss some time with an in-game ankle injury and had also been nursing a hip issue coming in. The Georgia product has been a pleasant surprise overall, however, as he now has 12 receptions for 200 yards and a touchdown over his first three contests. Conley has also seen his targets dwindle in each game thus far, so he'll look to reverse the trend against the Broncos in a Week 4 road matchup a week from Sunday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 3 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3: Injuries, news and notes
Will Marlon Mack play? What's up with the Packers running backs and Saints quarterbacks? We...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Marquee matchup
You want as much exposure to this week's Ravens-Chiefs game as possible, and that's where Jamey...
-
Week 3 Trade Values Chart
Whether you're 2-0 or 0-2 or somewhere in between, now is the perfect time to swing a trade....
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...