Jaguars' Chris Conley: Four grabs in Week 13 loss
Conley brought in four of five targets for 57 yards in the Jaguars' 28-11 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.
Conley finished with the second-highest receiving yardage tally of the day for the Jaguars in a game in which coach Doug Marrone went back to rookie Gardner Minshew at quarterback to start the second half. The speedy Conley has at least four grabs in three straight games, and his five targets were actually his lowest since Week 6. Conley offers a coveted downfield dimension that always gives him a chance to pay off fantasy-wise on just one play, and he'll look to do just that versus the Chargers in Week 14.
