Play

Conley (knee) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

After practicing in a limited fashion both Wednesday and Thursday, Conley practiced fully Friday, gaining clearance to play this weekend in the process. Three games into the 2019 season, Conley has developed a solid rapport with QB Gardner Minshew, having logged 12 catches (on 15 targets) for 200 yards and a TD in that span.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories