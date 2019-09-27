Jaguars' Chris Conley: Good to go Sunday
Conley (knee) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
After practicing in a limited fashion both Wednesday and Thursday, Conley practiced fully Friday, gaining clearance to play this weekend in the process. Three games into the 2019 season, Conley has developed a solid rapport with QB Gardner Minshew, having logged 12 catches (on 15 targets) for 200 yards and a TD in that span.
