Conley caught four of eight targets for 49 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 20-16 win over the Raiders.

The Jaguars were down 16-6 in the fourth quarter when Gardner Minshew found Conley for a six-yard TD with 5:15 left on the clock, and then the duo connected again on a four-yard score inside the final minute. The fifth-year receiver doubled his touchdown total on the season with the performance, and if DJ Chark Jr.'s ankle injury keeps him sidelined another week, Conley could see more red-zone looks next Sunday in Atlanta.