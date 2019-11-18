Conley caught six of eight targets for 58 yards in Sunday's 33-13 loss to the Colts.

The eight targets set a season-high and trailed only D.J. Chark (15 targets) in the loss. Conley has typically been a boom-or-bust option this season, but he delivered modest production in Nick Foles' return Sunday. However, the Jaguars threw the ball 47 times while RB Leonard Fournette had only eight carries, which is unlikely to be an every-week occurrence. Conley should continue to work as the team's No. 3 wide receiver.