Conley secured one of three targets for seven yards in the Jaguars' 45-10 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

As his final line implies, Conley was disappointingly a bit player in the passing attack Sunday, although it was a lackluster day for the offense as a whole. The speedster had dealt with an ankle issue earlier in the week, so perhaps that still affected him to an extent. Conley had notched no fewer than four receptions in four of the five games prior to Sunday, and he'll look to up his numbers back to that level at minimum in a Week 15 matchup against the Raiders.