Jaguars' Chris Conley: Jags' leading receiver in Week 2
Conley caught four of five targets for 73 yards during Sunday's 13-12 loss to the Texans.
Conley is developing into the go-to deep threat for rookie signal caller Gardner Minshew, as the two combined for gains of 16, 14, 31 and 12 yards in their first mutual NFL start -- comprising half of Minshew's 12-plus yard passing gains on the afternoon. The Jaguars' Week 3 opponent has been proficient at limiting explosive gains in recent history, as the Titans allowed the 10th-fewest passing gains of 20 or more yards last year, and Sunday contained Indianapolis to fewer than 150 total passing yards.
