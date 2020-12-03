Conley (hip) will be a limited participant in Thursday's practice, John Shipley of SI.com reports.
For the second day in a row, Conley and DJ Chark (hip) -- who both sat out last week's loss to the Browns -- had their reps capped in practice. The Jaguars will release their final Week 13 injury report Friday, at which time a better sense of Conley's availability for Sunday's game in Minnesota should become known. If active for that contest, Conley would be working with his third different quarterback of the season, as Mike Glennon is slated to draw a second straight start even though Gardner Minshew (thumb) is healthy again.