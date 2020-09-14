Conley caught his only target for six yards during Sunday's 27-20 win over the Colts.

The 27-year-old was listed as starter opposite DJ Chark on Jacksonville's first unofficial depth chart, but he played only 16 offensive snaps in the season opener, with Keelan Cole (33 snaps) and Laviska Shenault (31) both significantly more involved. Conley caught 47 passes for 775 yards and five touchdowns in 16 games last season, but his 2020 campaign is off to a rough start.