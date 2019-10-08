Conley caught one of three targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 34-27 loss to the Panthers.

Gardner Minshew had 374 passing yards on 44 attempts Sunday, but D.J. Chark and Dede Westbrook powered the offense with 22 targets and 246 of those yards. Conley has all but disappeared from the offense over the last four games with only four receptions for 73 yards. The 26-year-old continues to work as the team's No. 3 wide receiver, but the current lack of production keeps him off the fantasy radar.