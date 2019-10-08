Jaguars' Chris Conley: Limited to one catch again
Conley caught one of three targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 34-27 loss to the Panthers.
Gardner Minshew had 374 passing yards on 44 attempts Sunday, but D.J. Chark and Dede Westbrook powered the offense with 22 targets and 246 of those yards. Conley has all but disappeared from the offense over the last four games with only four receptions for 73 yards. The 26-year-old continues to work as the team's No. 3 wide receiver, but the current lack of production keeps him off the fantasy radar.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 5 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 5.
-
Believe It or Not: Feeling Fuller
Are Will Fuller and D.J. Chark must-starts now? Heath Cummings takes a look at what you should,...
-
Week 6 Early Waivers: New star in Big D
Michael Gallup returned from knee surgery and looked better than ever Sunday. If he's out there...
-
Week 5 Injuries: Watkins, Hilton in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...