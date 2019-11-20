Play

Conley was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.

Conley and D.J. Chark were both limited due to hamstring issues Wednesday, leaving Dede Westbrook, Keelan Cole, C.J. Board and Michael Walker as Jacksonville's only healthy wideouts to kick off the week. Conley will have two more opportunities to shed his injury tag and practice without restrictions ahead of Sunday's tilt against the Titans. The 27-year-old has now logged four straight contests with at least seven targets, so he could be worth fantasy consideration in deep leagues Week 12, if healthy.

