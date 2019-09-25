Play

Conley (knee) was limited at Wednesday's practice.

Conley logged 38 of a possible 54 snaps on offense in this past Thursday's 20-7 win over the Titans, en route to hauling in two of his three targets for 30 yards. He was forced out of that contest for a spell with what was referred to as an ankle issue, but was able to return to action. With that in mind, Conley's limitations Wednesday could simply be related to the wideout getting a little banged up in Week 3.

