Conley was Jacksonville's best wide receiver throughout the offseason program, according to ESPN.com's Mike DiRocco.

Marqise Lee (knee) wasn't available, but it's noteworthy that Conley looked better than the team's 2018 receiving leader, Dede Westbrook, who is drawing hype as a third-year breakout candidate. Granted, the Jaguars mostly have used Westbrook from the slot, while Conley primarily played outside in Kansas City. With Westbrook seemingly locked in for slot work, the battle for outside snaps involves Conley, Lee, D.J. Chark, Keelan Cole and Terrelle Pryor. The Jacksonville passing attack isn't likely to be prolific with Nick Foles playing quarterback, but a lack of pass-catching talent at running back and tight end should push a higher-than-average share of the total targets to wide receivers.