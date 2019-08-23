Conley started Thursday's preseason game against the Dolphins and drew a 28-yard defensive pass interference penalty.

Conley wasn't officially targeted in the contest due to the penalty, but he still made an impact as he played 19 offensive snaps in his first preseason action. The 26-year-old is expected to serve as Jacksonville's No. 3 wide receiver, but he should see plenty of chances given his strong offseason and the team's lack of established pass catchers.

