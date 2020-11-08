Conley caught seven of eight targets for 52 yards during Sunday's 27-25 loss to the Texans.

Conley finished second on the team in all major receiving categories as he topped 50 receiving yards for the second time this season. He did little of note outside his long gain of 21 yards but still displayed a solid rapport with replacement quarterback Jake Luton. While Luton is expected to start again next Sunday against the Packers and could continue to look Conley's way, the wideout shouldn't be considered a reliable fantasy option until he proves otherwise.