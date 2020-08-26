Conley has made "splash" plays throughout training camp, according to Gene Frenette of the Florida Times-Union.

Conley had a solid first season in Jacksonville and did enough for the team to pick up the 2020 option on his contract, but he doesn't appear especially likely to match last year's career highs of 866 snaps, 775 yards and 90 targets. The Jaguars also bring back DJ Chark, Dede Westbrook and Keelan Cole, plus they added Laviska Shenault in the second round of the NFL Draft. While a strong showing this summer likely will allow him to retain the starting job, Conley won't necessarily have an every-down role, nor will he have job security if he fails to produce.