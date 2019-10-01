Conley caught one of four targets for 17 yards in Sunday's win against Denver.

The 2015 third-round pick led Jacksonville's wide receivers with 66 offensive snaps, but the playing time didn't equate to much production as D.J. Chark and Dede Westbrook continue to be the go-to targets for rookie QB Gardner Minshew. Conley had 10 catches for 170 yards and a touchdown in the first two games, but he's seen only seven targets and 47 yards over the past two weeks.