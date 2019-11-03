Conley finished with two catches for 32 yards on seven targets in Sunday's 26-3 loss to the Texans in London.

Conley couldn't carry his momentum overseas, slipping back below 40 yards after topping 80 in each of the previous two games. The 27-year-old wide receiver will remain a boom-or-bust big play threat regardless of whether Gardner Minshew or Nick Foles starts under center coming out of Jacksonville's Week 10 bye.