Conley didn't have a catch on three targets during Sunday's 13-6 loss to New Orleans.

QB Gardner Minshew struggled with only 14 completions and 163 yards Sunday, and Conley was again mostly a forgotten man in the passing game. The 26-year-old led the Jaguars' wide receivers with 49 snaps, but the slight edge in playing time has yet to show up in the statline. Conley has four receptions on 13 targets for 73 yards over the last four games and isn't worth fantasy consideration despite being locked in as the No. 3 wide receiver.