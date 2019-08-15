Jaguars' Chris Conley: Not slated to play Thursday
Conley is not in line to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles.
Dede Westbrook and Tyre Brady are also slated to sit, which sets the stage for the likes of D.J. Chark, Keelan Cole,Terrelle Pryor C.J. Board, Tre McBride and Raphael Leonard to handle the team's wideout duties Thursday
