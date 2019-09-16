Jaguars' Chris Conley: Nursing hip injury
Conley (hip) was listed as a limited participant in Monday's practice estimation, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.
The Jaguars didn't have a formal practice Monday, so what Conley does in Tuesday's practice will be telling with regard to his status for Thursday's game against Tennessee. Through two contests so far this season, the 26-year-old has caught 10 of 12 targets for 170 yards and a touchdown.
More News
-
Jaguars' Chris Conley: Team's leading receiver in Week 2•
-
Jaguars' Chris Conley: Plays well against former team•
-
Jaguars' Chris Conley: Makes preseason debut with Jags•
-
Jaguars' Chris Conley: Preseason debut on tap•
-
Jaguars' Chris Conley: Not slated to play Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Chris Conley: Sidelined for preseason action•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Top Week 3 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Steelers lose without Big Ben
Ben Roethlisberger's season is done with an elbow injury, and Heath Cummings says that is a...
-
Week 3 Early Waivers: Replacing Brees
Another week, another round of injuries for Fantasy players to deal with. Dave Richard takes...
-
Week 2 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings says it's bad news for Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon if Antonio Brown sticks...
-
Week 2 Winners and Losers
Lamar Jackson is proving the doubters wrong, one pass at a time, and the Fantasy ceiling is...
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...