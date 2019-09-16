Conley (hip) was listed as a limited participant in Monday's practice estimation, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.

The Jaguars didn't have a formal practice Monday, so what Conley does in Tuesday's practice will be telling with regard to his status for Thursday's game against Tennessee. Through two contests so far this season, the 26-year-old has caught 10 of 12 targets for 170 yards and a touchdown.

