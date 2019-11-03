Jaguars' Chris Conley: Officially starting for Westbrook
Conley will start at receiver Sunday against the Texans with Dede Westbrook (neck/shoulder) inactive, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Conley has already occupied a regular spot in three-receiver sets, but Westbrook's absence should only open up more opportunities on offense for the former Chief. Over the past two games, Conley has drawn seven targets in both contests and has hauled in seven passes for 186 yards and a score.
