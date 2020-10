Conley caught three of four targets for 44 yards in Sunday's 33-25 loss to the Bengals.

The 27-year-old played only 21 offensive snaps during the contest, though his production remained in line with his numbers from previous weeks thanks to a 33-yard reception during the fourth quarter. Conley hasn't been involved enough in Jacksonville's offense through four games to warrant fantasy consideration, especially now that DJ Chark (chest) is back from injury.