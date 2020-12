Conley caught both his targets for 12 yards and lost a fumble during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Vikings.

The veteran wideout wasn't targeted until halfway through the fourth quarter, and he promptly lost a fumble on his first touch of the game. Rookie Collin Johnson caught four targets for 66 yards and, while Conley played only a handful of offensive snaps. Conley's role in the offense figures to remain minor if the rest of the receiving corps is healthy.