Conley caught six of seven targets for 97 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 40-26 loss to Kansas City.

In his first game in a Jaguars uniform, Conley led the team in catches and targets, delivering a big 21-yard catch on a Nick Foles pass to convert a third and long early in the game and finishing up with a garbage-time touchdown from undrafted rookie Gardner Minshew. Whatever fantasy value Jacksonville's pass offense had to start the season has obviously taken a hit since Nick Foles went down with a broken clavicle. Minshew played well against a Chiefs pass defense that was weak in 2018 -- and Houston shouldn't be much tougher in Week 2 -- but tougher matchups against teams like Tennessee and Carolina loom.