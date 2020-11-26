Conley (hip) was limited during Thursday's practice session, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
The 28-year-old receiver sat out Wednesday's practice session entirely, meaning this recent report strengthens the odds Conley is able to fight through his hip issue during Week 12. Conley recorded just one reception on four targets last Sunday against the Steelers, though no injury issue was reported postgame. He appears to be trending towards an active designation with a Week 12 home game against the Browns approaching.
More News
-
Jaguars' Chris Conley: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Jaguars' Chris Conley: Catches one pass•
-
Jaguars' Chris Conley: Team's No. 1 target in road loss•
-
Jaguars' Chris Conley: Set for increased role•
-
Jaguars' Chris Conley: Makes seven receptions vs. Texans•
-
Jaguars' Chris Conley: Hauls in first TD in loss•